IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $469,000 in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $12,373,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,874 shares of company stock valued at $32,970,108. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.13. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 0.01.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

