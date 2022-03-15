IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,001 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,969,000 after acquiring an additional 496,458 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,848,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,703,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.71.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

