IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,020 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,626 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,070,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,804,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,669,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.90. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.48.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 in the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

