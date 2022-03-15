IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Buckle were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 8,941.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 57.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 641.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Buckle alerts:

BKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti began coverage on Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of BKE opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.58. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About Buckle (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.