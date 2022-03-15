IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,224 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,436,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after acquiring an additional 260,641 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 961,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,743,000 after acquiring an additional 238,488 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,226,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 86,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 58,422 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $136.51 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $120.52 and a 12 month high of $144.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.24.

