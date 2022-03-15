IFP Advisors Inc Sells 525 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,257,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after purchasing an additional 465,042 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,262,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,932,000 after purchasing an additional 74,031 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 903,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 36,058 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 807,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 52,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.68 per share, with a total value of $100,285.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $21.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03.

