IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $11,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,013,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,270,000 after acquiring an additional 812,865 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,244,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,928,000 after purchasing an additional 265,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,610,000 after purchasing an additional 564,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 50.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,977,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,794 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 102.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,154,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INFO stock remained flat at $$108.61 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $88.81 and a 1-year high of $135.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

