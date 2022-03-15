IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Update

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the February 13th total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on IM Cannabis from C$10.25 to C$9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IM Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis during the third quarter worth $222,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 24.6% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,337,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 263,900 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 37.6% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 252,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 69,078 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 130.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 20,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMCC opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.50. IM Cannabis has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

