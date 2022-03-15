iMedia Brands (IMBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect iMedia Brands to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IMBI opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.70. iMedia Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMBI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 369.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 57,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

