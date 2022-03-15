Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Immuneering’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.46). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Immuneering.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03).

Several analysts recently commented on IMRX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

IMRX stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.55. 1,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,429. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth about $52,403,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Immuneering by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,750,000 after acquiring an additional 191,796 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth about $28,935,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth about $18,082,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Immuneering during the fourth quarter worth about $5,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

