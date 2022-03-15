Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Set at C$57.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$57.00 price objective on Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. CSFB raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$59.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$54.37.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$55.89 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$28.63 and a 52-week high of C$60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.40 billion and a PE ratio of 16.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

