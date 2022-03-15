Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,260,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the February 13th total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IRT opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a P/E/G ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.26.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

