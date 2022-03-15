Indexed Finance Price Down 23.9% Over Last Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $813,268.26 and $550.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002417 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00045230 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.80 or 0.06633438 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,440.33 or 1.00208918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00040139 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

