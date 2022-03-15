Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $363.10 Million

Brokerages expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) to announce $363.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $368.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $360.00 million. Infinera posted sales of $330.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INFN shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

NASDAQ INFN traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.88. 18,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,163. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. Infinera has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,357,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $44,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Infinera by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

