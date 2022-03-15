Informa (LON:INF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

INF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 670 ($8.71) to GBX 685 ($8.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.43) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 560 ($7.28) to GBX 568 ($7.39) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 647.17 ($8.42).

INF stock opened at GBX 557.80 ($7.25) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 459.80 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 628 ($8.17). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 564.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 540.07.

In other Informa news, insider David Flaschen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.36) per share, with a total value of £48,900 ($63,589.08).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

