Innova Trading Down 53.5% This Week (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Innova coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Innova has traded down 53.5% against the dollar. Innova has a total market cap of $44,878.38 and approximately $8.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

