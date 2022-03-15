Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Inogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.80.

INGN stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.09 million, a PE ratio of -100.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.03. Inogen has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $82.35.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Inogen will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Inogen by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inogen by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

