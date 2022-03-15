Insider Buying: Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Acquires 847 Shares of Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) insider Tony Wood bought 847 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.53) per share, with a total value of £3,599.75 ($4,681.08).

Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Tony Wood sold 67,268 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.78), for a total value of £505,855.36 ($657,809.31).

On Thursday, February 10th, Tony Wood purchased 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.75) per share, with a total value of £150 ($195.06).

On Monday, January 10th, Tony Wood purchased 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 749 ($9.74) per share, with a total value of £149.80 ($194.80).

Meggitt stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 760 ($9.88). The company had a trading volume of 2,353,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,896. Meggitt PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 392.40 ($5.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 846 ($11.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88. The company has a market cap of £5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 190.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 746.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 752.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGGT. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.40) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.40) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.75) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 695 ($9.04).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

