Insider Buying: Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Acquires 847 Shares of Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) insider Tony Wood bought 847 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.53) per share, with a total value of £3,599.75 ($4,681.08).
Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Tony Wood sold 67,268 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.78), for a total value of £505,855.36 ($657,809.31).
- On Thursday, February 10th, Tony Wood purchased 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.75) per share, with a total value of £150 ($195.06).
- On Monday, January 10th, Tony Wood purchased 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 749 ($9.74) per share, with a total value of £149.80 ($194.80).
Meggitt stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 760 ($9.88). The company had a trading volume of 2,353,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,896. Meggitt PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 392.40 ($5.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 846 ($11.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88. The company has a market cap of £5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 190.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 746.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 752.84.
Meggitt Company Profile (Get Rating)
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
Further Reading
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.