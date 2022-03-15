Insider Buying: SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Director Buys 55,000 Shares of Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 55,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SkyWest stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.98. 658,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,507. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.89. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $60.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 32,979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

