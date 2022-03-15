Insider Buying: Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Director Buys 9,000 Shares of Stock

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 9,000 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $141,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

G Louis Graziadio III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, G Louis Graziadio III bought 1,000 shares of Veritone stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $14,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, G Louis Graziadio III bought 1,500 shares of Veritone stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $23,175.00.

NASDAQ VERI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80. Veritone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 3.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banta Asset Management LP increased its stake in Veritone by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,319,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veritone by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,537,000 after purchasing an additional 53,902 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Veritone by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,518,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,147,000 after purchasing an additional 190,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Veritone by 136.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 622,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Veritone by 56.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 288,272 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

