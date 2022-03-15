Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total transaction of $449,926.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $460,414.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $467,084.00.
- On Monday, March 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $459,540.00.
- On Friday, March 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $464,347.00.
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00.
- On Monday, February 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00.
- On Thursday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total value of $452,916.00.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00.
- On Friday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total value of $455,193.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $483,506.00.
salesforce.com stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.14. 5,083,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,813,208. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $193.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.76, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.16.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,785,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.
About salesforce.com (Get Rating)
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
