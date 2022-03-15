Insider Selling: Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) COO Sells 30,504 Shares of Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SLDB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. 997,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,692. The stock has a market cap of $108.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 79.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 250,795 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 585,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 24,266 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 515,983 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

