Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.45 million.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $80.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.30. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.75.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $115,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $1,726,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,043 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,409 over the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

