Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Holdings Increased by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,260,717.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 798,420 shares of company stock worth $58,320,566. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.81. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

About Interactive Brokers Group (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.