International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Boosted by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines stock opened at $123.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.55. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

