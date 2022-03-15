International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 150 at Berenberg Bank

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.34) to GBX 150 ($1.95) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.47) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.34) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.91) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.47) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.73) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 202.54 ($2.63).

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 136.41 ($1.77) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 155.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 156.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 109.42 ($1.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.89).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

