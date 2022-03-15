Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) CEO Matthew E. Monaghan Acquires 33,000 Shares

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) CEO Matthew E. Monaghan acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IVC opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.10. Invacare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Invacare in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invacare by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invacare by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Invacare by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,288 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 39,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invacare by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

