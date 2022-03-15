Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Down 37.0% in February

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the February 13th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,309,000 after purchasing an additional 29,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 71.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 59,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,665. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $33.66 and a 1-year high of $40.20.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

