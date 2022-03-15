Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) is Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF comprises about 5.1% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned 17.78% of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIGV. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF by 610.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 121,390 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. 1,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,306. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86. Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $28.01.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.