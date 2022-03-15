Investors Buy High Volume of Renaissance IPO ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 13,529 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 760% compared to the average daily volume of 1,573 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000.

NYSEARCA IPO traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.08. 71,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,891. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $57.75. Renaissance IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $35.66 and a twelve month high of $70.59.

