iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Down 8.1%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 759,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 14,139,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.01.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.79.
About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iQIYI (IQ)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.