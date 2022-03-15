iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Down 8.1%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 759,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 14,139,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.01.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $12,072,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 112,548 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 893,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 135,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,223,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 522,987 shares during the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

