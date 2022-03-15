Iridium (IRD) Price Up 47% Over Last Week

Iridium (IRD) traded up 63% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Iridium coin can now be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iridium has traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar. Iridium has a market capitalization of $408,077.67 and $3,397.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Iridium’s total supply is 23,890,378 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Iridium’s official website is ird.cash . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iridium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iridium using one of the exchanges listed above.

