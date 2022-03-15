IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Short Interest Up 43.3% in February

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the February 13th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other IronNet news, Director Michael J. Rogers acquired 13,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,539.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Closser sold 128,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $532,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get IronNet alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,334,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in IronNet during the third quarter worth $64,236,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in IronNet during the third quarter valued at $47,601,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in IronNet in the third quarter valued at $15,220,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IronNet in the third quarter worth about $17,050,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IRNT. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IronNet in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IronNet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

IRNT traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 130,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,775. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87. IronNet has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IronNet will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IronNet (Get Rating)

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.