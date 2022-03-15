iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 280,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,497 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000.

NYSEARCA CMF remained flat at $$58.75 on Tuesday. 280,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,850. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

