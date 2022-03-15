iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,979,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.15. 3,272,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.57.

