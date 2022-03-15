iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,107 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $12,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:VLUE traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.54. 1,944,188 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average of $105.68.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.