iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Stock Holdings Lifted by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 123.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000.

Shares of ESGE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.81. 2,774,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,078. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92.

