iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 265.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,067 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72.

