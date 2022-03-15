iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 118,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,239,499 shares.The stock last traded at $33.46 and had previously closed at $34.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

