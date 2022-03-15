iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Gap Down to $45.57

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.57, but opened at $43.36. iShares MSCI China ETF shares last traded at $43.92, with a volume of 233,177 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average is $65.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after buying an additional 57,723 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 861,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,985,000 after buying an additional 145,066 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 90.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,030,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $2,934,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

