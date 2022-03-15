iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,716 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,257 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,917,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,225,000 after purchasing an additional 833,787 shares during the period.

BATS:EFV opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

