iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THD. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000.
Shares of THD stock opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.94. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $83.47.
