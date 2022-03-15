iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after buying an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $234.10 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $231.35 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.40.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

