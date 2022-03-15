iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lowered by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 3.7% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.16. The stock had a trading volume of 842,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,403. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.