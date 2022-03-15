iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in iStar were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iStar by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after acquiring an additional 21,171 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iStar by 266.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 37,852 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the third quarter valued at about $4,448,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.85. iStar Inc. has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $27.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. iStar’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

