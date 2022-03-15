Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$9.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.22% from the stock’s current price.

IVN has been the topic of several other research reports. increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.72.

Shares of IVN traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.12. 334,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,577. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$6.27 and a 52 week high of C$13.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.18. The firm has a market cap of C$12.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 19.37, a current ratio of 21.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

In other news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$33,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

