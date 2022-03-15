J.Jill (JILL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect J.Jill to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
J.Jill stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $142.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut J.Jill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
About J.Jill (Get Rating)
J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J.Jill (JILL)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.