Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth $201,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Five Below by 201.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth about $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $148.80 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.44 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.67.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

