Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,053 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,053 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

