Jackson Square Capital LLC Cuts Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 277.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,955,000 after buying an additional 5,589,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,739,000 after buying an additional 158,111 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after buying an additional 1,481,626 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,741,000 after acquiring an additional 241,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PACCAR by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,739,000 after acquiring an additional 200,262 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 over the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $99.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

